A band of thugs invaded the House of Assembly complex in Ondo on Monday, September 7, 2020, as political tension engulfs the southwestern state ahead of a governorship election slated for October 10.

Local reports say the thugs stormed the complex in anticipation of the arrival of lawmakers who are loyal to Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi, who fell out with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, dumped the APC for the PDP in June in order to realise a governorship ambition.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Left) and his deputy Agboola Ajayi when the going was good (The Sun)

He would dump the PDP for Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) afterwards, after the PDP denied him its ticket.

The lawmakers who were expected at the assembly complex and who are loyalists of Ajayi are Ogundeji Iroju (Odigbo constituency), Wale Williams (Ondo constituency I), Tomide Akinribido (Ondo constituency II), and Favour Tomomowo (Ilaje constituency II).

The legislators had been suspended from plenary. However, a High Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital, overturned that decision.

From Left: Ogun Speaker of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Oluomo; Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye . BSc. MPBD. Speaker State of Osun House of Assembly; Rt. Honourable Bamidele Oleyelogun, Speaker Ondo State House Of Assembly; Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker Lagos State House Of Assembly; Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye Speaker, Ekiti State 6th House of Assembly and Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin Speaker Of The Oyo State House Of Assembly. [Twitter/@mudashiru_obasa]

Three of the lawmakers belong to the APC. Akinribodo is of the ZLP.

Security operatives have encircled the complex to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Akerodolu will square up to Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP and 15 other candidates in the October vote.