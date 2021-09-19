RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Thugs set Enugu INEC office on fire

There are feelers that the arsonists climbed through the perimeter fence to gain access to the INEC complex.

Arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Enugu State (TheNation)

Arsonists set the INEC office at Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State ablaze on Sunday.

The Chief Fire Officer in Enugu State, Chief Okwudili Ohaa, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ohaa said that a distress call was received by the Enugu State Fire Service at about 1.30 a.m.

“As usual, when we received the distress call our trucks and men at Ozalla Station quickly moved to the scene.

“We equally mobilised fire engines and fire fighters from Enugu metropolis.

“Our prompt intervention saved the entire complex as only one office room was affected in the raging fire before it was extinguished,’’ he said.

Ohaa said that the quick response of fire fighters gave credence to the establishment of fire stations in local government areas by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

With the development, it is important to note that the state’s residents and infrastructure are now benefiting from massive investment of Gov. Ugwuanyi in building and equipping new fire stations throughout the state,’’ he said.

Efforts made by NAN to get the police and INEC officials to speak on the incident proved unsuccessful as they did not pick their calls.

Arsonists had earlier in the year attacked the INEC Headquarters in Enugu State and the INEC office in Udenu Local Government Area of the state as well.

