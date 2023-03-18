A video posted online showed a pile of ballot papers on fire with the voice behind the clip stating that the papers were set ablaze by thugs who attacked the polling unit.
Thugs set ballot papers on fire in Lagos
Thugs operating in Ojo area of Lagos state has set ballot papers on fire in Tede primary school.
The news of thuggery and intimidation have wide spread in the Lagos state governorship election with voter suppression reported in Ojo, Oshodi Isolo, Lekki, amongst many other areas.
