Thugs invade polling unit in Orolu LGA in Osun state

Thugs have invaded a Polling Unit in Orolu Local Government Area (LGA).

The Osun governorship election is holding today, Saturday, September 22, 2018.

According to Punch, the incident was also confirmed by the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr, Olusegun Agbaje.

He said “The report has been very peaceful. It was only at Orolu LGA where you have some issues. Armed thugs invaded the place but the DPO has been alerted and he is on his way to the place. It is a particular unit but I have not gotten to the place. But generally, it has been very okay.”

Normalcy was however restored following a swift intervention by men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Police arrest PDP agents for vote buying

Two agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been arrested for vote buying.

According to Pulse correspondent, the agents were nabbed by the special police unit at Molete ward in Iwo area of Osun state.