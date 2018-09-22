Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Thugs invade polling unit in Orolu LGA in Osun state

Osun Governorship Election Thugs invade polling unit in Orolu LGA

The incident was also confirmed by the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr, Olusegun Agbaje.

  • Published:
Osun Governorship E;ection: Thugs invade polling unit in Orolu LGA play

A polling unit in Osun (Illustration).

(Pulse/@Jude Egbas)

Thugs have invaded a Polling Unit in Orolu Local Government Area (LGA).

The Osun governorship election is holding today, Saturday, September 22, 2018.

According to Punch, the incident was also confirmed by the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr, Olusegun Agbaje.

He said “The report has been very peaceful. It was only at Orolu LGA where you have some issues. Armed thugs invaded the place but the DPO has been alerted and he is on his way to the place. It is a particular unit but I have not gotten to the place. But generally, it has been very okay.”

Normalcy was however restored following a swift intervention by men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

ALSO READ: 7 Things to know about Osun governorship election

Police arrest PDP agents for vote buying

Two agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been arrested for vote buying.

According to Pulse correspondent, the agents were nabbed by the special police unit at Molete ward in Iwo area of Osun state.

Get live updates on the Osun Governorship Election here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling booths in wards...bullet
2 Ambode Lagos Governor allegedly insults Tinubu after phone conversationbullet
3 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet

Related Articles

Osun Governorship Election APC candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Gov Aregbesola cast their votes
Osun Election 7 Things to know about governorship poll
Osun Governorship Election Fighting, vote buying reported in some areas
Osun Election INEC says 435,015 registered voters yet to collect PVCs
Osun Governorship Election PDP agents arrested for vote buying
Osun Election Security agents monitor use of smart phones at polling units
Osun Election CSO commends high voter turnout

Politics

Voting in Nigeria
Osun Election 7 Things to know about governorship poll
Lagos APC officially receives ex-PDP bigwig, other defectors
In Ebonyi APC suspends LG party chairman
How INEC is making it difficult for people to vote in 2019
Osun Election CSO commends high voter turnout
Osun Governorship Election: Situation report from polling booths in wards and LGAs (LIVE UPDATE)
Osun Election Security agents monitor use of smart phones at polling units
X
Advertisement