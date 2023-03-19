'Thugs conducted the elections' – Reuben Abati slams INEC

Abati described the elections as a "burlesque" and accused INEC of incompetence in conducting a fair and free election.

"In many places, thugs and touts replaced INEC and took charge of the conduct of the election," Abati stated.

He further added that "In some areas, before and during the polls, thugs were used to threaten, create fear and force residents to either vote for a particular political party or not vote at all."

Abati, who served as an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, also condemned the security agencies and INEC for their failure to ensure a credible election.

He criticised the police for their response to the threat allegedly issued to non-indigenes of Lagos by the State's Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Abati's frustration with the election was shared by his colleagues at Arise TV, who were attacked by thugs during the election.

"What just happened in Nigeria? An election or a burlesque?" Abati tweeted.

"Even masquerades voted. Touts and thugs replaced the Electoral Commission and took charge. Shame on INEC and the security agencies for turning our country into a comedy station of the world."

