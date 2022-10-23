Thousands of Bishops, Imams endorse Peter Obi for president

How it happened: The religious leaders made this known when they visited the Labour Party's secretariat in Abuja on Saturday, October 21, 2022.

According to the clerics, the decision to endorse Obi was based on the fact his presidential ticket remains the most balanced and fair among all the political parties on the ballot.

The delegation who visited the party's secretariat included the General Overseer of World Harvest Ministry, Archbishop Leonard Kawaz, and an Imam from Gwarinpa Central Mosque, Sheikh Murtala Muhammed.

APC, PDP divisive: The head of the Interfaith Alliance told The Punch, that the delegation came to express their disapproval of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s plans to divide the country along religious and ethnic lines.

Kawaz, who is also prelate of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, said this informed their decision to mobilise their over 5,000 religious leaders, many of whom came from Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger and Abuja to attend the event, to join their support for Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The cleric reiterated that Nigeria has found itself at a crossroad where the upcoming presidential election could either make or mar the country.

Kawaz's word: “I stand here today to reject the Muslim-Muslim ticket just like I would have rejected a Christian-Christian ticket. It is not also okay to tell me and my team that while we rejected the Muslim-Muslim ticket, we should now turn around and vote for a politician of the same tribe as the outgoing president in this multi-lingual, tribal and racial nation.

“We know what is lacking in Nigeria is knowledge and understanding that a Muslim does not necessarily need to become a Christian for us to live in peace, neither does a Christian need to become a Muslim to live in peace.

"What we need is an understanding of the two faiths. There are faiths aside from Islam and Christianity that we have also been interacting with. We need everybody.

“Having examined all the candidates of political parties, we have come to the conclusion that the Labour Party has done the right thing for Nigeria by fielding His Excellency Peter Obi and Datti Yusuf. These are distinguished gentlemen who have proven themselves in leadership and management of resources in their previous endeavours.”

On his part, Muhammed, who also echoed Kawaz's sentiments, urged Nigerians to reject the obnoxious Muslim-Muslim ticket presented by the APC.

Muhammed's word: “We have also made up our mind not to support any party with a Muslim-Muslim ticket because it was borne out of the selfish interest of one person. We support the motion for harmony and peaceful co-existence with our Christian brothers.

“That is why we are also willing to go all the way to vote party with a balanced ticket. May God continue to help Nigeria and his people.”

LP begs for prayers: The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, while appreciating the clerics, urged them to continue to pray for the Obi movement and safety of their supporters, some of whom have come under attack in different parts of the country in recent times.

Abure's word: “Since I became the national chairman of the LP, today is my best day. I said so because the prayers from clerics of these two faiths are coming in the nick of time. The party and its followers are seriously under attack. Just yesterday, we are telling ourselves to go public by appealing to Nigerians and religious leaders to pray for us.

“Three days ago, the presidential candidate and his running mate were in Kaduna to attend a function. Our followers who came from Zaria were involved in an accident and died. Others are hospitalised as we speak.

“Since we started this movement, people thought it was a joke. Now they know. Today, they discuss no other things than LP in their closets. We are also receiving intelligence that they are going to fight us in some states where there are grand plans to attack our members. As I speak to you, they have invaded the homes of some members in Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Enugu and several other states.