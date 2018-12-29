The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the supporters were mobilised from the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

The supporters had arrived Funtua in high spirit to witness the event.

NAN observed that the party faithful complied with the directives of party officials to be peaceful at the venue of the event to avoid violence or breakdown of law and order during the event.

The Funtua township stadium which is the venue of the event is full to capacity to the extent that some supporters have to stay outside the venue.

There is also good security arrangement during the event in which security personnel have been deployed to some of the strategic places in the metropolis to prevent any break down of law and order.

NAN further reports that commercial motorcyclists and tricycles are making brisk business conveying the supporters who parked their vehicles from far distances to the venue of the event.

NAN also observed that some APC supporters were seen carrying posters of their candidates to galvanize support for them.