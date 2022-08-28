RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Thousands march in Onitsha, Anambra in support of Peter Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, marched through Onitsha, Anambra on Sunday to register their support.

Thousands march in Onitsha, Anambra in support of Peter Obi. [Twitter]

They started from the Godwin Achebe Stadium Fegge, and proceeded to Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Awka Road, causing traffic gridlocks in the process.

The marchers were dressed in white and black Tee-shirts on which inscriptions such as “We no dey give shishi, we no dey collect shishi’’, “dem say we no get structure, na people be structure’’ were printed.

Some of them told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the rally was to create awareness of Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election and to sensitise people on the party’s logo which is not well known.

Operatives of various security agencies were on ground providing security and ensuring a peaceful rally.

Sixty-one-year-old Obi hails from Onitsha and was governor in Anambra from March to November 2006; from February to May 2007, and from June 2007 to March 2014.

In May 2022, he became the Labour Party’s candidate for the 2023 election.

