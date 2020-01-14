It could have been funny if it wasn’t so sad. Senator Elisha Abbo, who made headlines last year for beating up a woman in a sex toy shop, has returned to laugh in our faces in the new year.

There he stood, handing out one canned drink after another to members of his constituency, making such a show of it all and behaving as though he’s doing the people a huge favour. He was 'carrying shoulder'. You could touch the hubris from your gadget.

Abbo represents the people of Adamawa North in the senate. As a Nigerian politician and senator, he is expected to hand out gifts to his people during the new year festivities after keeping them impoverished and enslaved all year long.

Some senators arrive home with wads of cash from Abuja or dole out wheelbarrows, cutlasses or motorbikes. Abbo arrived bearing soft drinks and then he posed with every drink he handed out as the phone cameras rolled.

At that moment, he felt like some king. You could see him feeling so on top of the world with every drink he handed out to an impoverished people. Someone else could have been tasked with distributing the drinks where no one was watching. But to do so would mean robbing Abbo of his time in the spotlight; his moment in the sun--his moment of glory. Don’t be surprised if he cites this moment as his ‘constituency project’ to Adamawa north.

This video exemplifies the kind of tokenism that has come to characterize our politics and governance. It's the politics of perpetual enslavement.

And it’s also worth noting that Abbo has bagged a couple of awards since he slapped a woman in a sex toy shop.

The Nigerian politician screws you (forgive my French) and then bags an award from a group paid to hand him the award, for screwing you. The Nigerian politician is a shameless specimen who goes about screwing the people who voted him into office, before forcing them to hand him an award he literally purchases.

Senator Elisha Abbo (right) raises his "Beacon of Hope" award. "Beacon of Hope" was his campaign slogan before he was elected as the youngest senator in the 9th Senate. Weeks before his inauguration, he beat up and arrested a woman for telling him to calm down during a heated exchange inside a sex toy shop in Abuja [The Gazette Nigeria]

The Nigerian politician arrives bearing gifts that won't positively impact the people. He hands the people fish rather than empower them to fish.

Look at that video again and what hits you is endemic poverty. The kind that makes grown ass men queue in the biting cold for a canned drink because they haven't got a choice. We have a real problem on our hands caused by a political class with no intention of fixing anything.