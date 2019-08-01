The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bebeji LGA, Kano State chapter, has suspended Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa who represents Kuru/Bebeji constituency in the Federal House of Representatives.

In a statement signed by Chairman Suleiman Gwarmai, the local chapter of the APC in Kano says Jibrin was suspended for engaging in anti-party activities.

A seven-man committee which was constituted after the party received a petition against Jibrin, recommended his suspension.

Why Jibrin was suspended

The statement announcing Gwarmai’s suspension reads as follows:

“Upon a petition received by the APC executive committee of Bebeji Local Government, a seven-man committee was inaugurated to investigate all the issues raised by the petitioner.

“After a thorough investigation, the committee submitted its report and recommendations to the Local Government executive which subsequently met and adopted as follows:

“That having confirmed various anti-party activities by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa which was found contrary to some provisions of the party’s constitution, ranging from article 21, paragraph A (ii) (V).

“And (Vii) the executive committee adopted the report and hereby suspended Hon. Kofa with immediate effect for 12 months.

“That the executive committee also adopted the committee’s recommendation urging the state Executive committee to recommend to the national executive the immediate expulsion of Hon. Abdulmuminu Jibrin Kofa from the party for various offenses.”

A controversial politician

It wouldn’t be the first time Jibrin has been suspended in his political career.

On September 28, 2016, the 8th House of Representatives suspended Jibrin for 180 legislative days after he blew the lid on what became famously known as budget padding—a scenario where legislators bloat the cost of budget line items in their constituencies for pecuniary gains.

Jibrin has also stunned everyone in recent times by announcing that he will soon resign membership of the House of Representatives.

He also spectacularly declined a Committee Chairmanship offer from House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila—even though he spearheaded the campaign that saw Gbajabiamila emerge speaker after the 9th Assembly was inaugurated in June.

“Jibrin had repeatedly made clear his intention to leave the House of Representatives. My persuasions and that of some other leaders convinced him, reluctantly, to stay a bit longer. Jibrin wants a fresh challenge and his preference will be to return to the university and pursue his professorial ambition, face his private business or serve in the executive arm of public service”, Gbajabiamila said afterwards.

Various sources tell Pulse that Jibrin was expecting a ministerial nomination from President Muhammadu Buhari before the House set up its committees.

However, the president’s list of 43 ministerial nominees had no space for Jibrin.

There are also insinuations that Jibrin is readying himself for a governorship run in his Northwestern state of Kano in 2023.

The lawmaker has however remained tight-lipped on his political plans should he abandon his seat at the national assembly like he has promised to.

He is also yet to publicly comment on his suspension by a local chapter of the APC.