"This Buhari must go," Atiku declares at southwest rally

news

Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to boot President Muhammadu Buhari out of the Presidential Villa with their votes in the 2019 presidential election.

The former vice president made this charge while speaking at the PDP's southwest rally that took place in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

The candidate said the president has failed to fulfill campaign promises that compelled Nigerians to vote him into the country's highest political office in 2015. He further argued that Nigeria was better run as a country during the 16-year reign of PDP at the helm.

He said he'll make the country prosperous if he defeats the incumbent president and is allowed to run the country which he said is becoming poorer under current management.

He said, "In 2015, some liars, deceitful people came here to deceive us and we gave them our votes. But we have discovered that they have failed to deliver all the promises they made to Nigerians.

"In the history of this country, the best prosperity, peace, and educational advancement we all enjoyed under the Peoples Democratic Party.

"He (Buhari) promised us jobs. But instead of giving us jobs, over 12 million jobs have been lost. They promised to alleviate poverty but we are becoming poorer as a country. Now, Nigeria is the poverty capital of the whole world. Is this kind of government you want to continue with?

"Everyone knows that I chaired the best economic team in this country. If you give me the opportunity again, I will organize the best team that would bring economic prosperity back to this country.

"South West has been known for educational advancement, if I'm given the opportunity, I will ensure that this zone regain its glory.

"One of the most touted things is restructuring of this country. Today, I pledge that within six months, we shall begin the process of restructuring. I have lived in this city and I am not a stranger to Ibadan or Yoruba race, therefore, don't believe APC again. PDP needs your support. This Buhari must go."

2019 presidential election

While next year's election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and President Buhari, they both face competition from other candidates including Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.