There is no time left to conduct primaries, Okorocha laments

He said that the Adamu-led national working committee has a lot on its table and therefore requires faster and bigger steps to get things done.

Okorocha said this in Abuja while answering questions from journalists after a closed-door meeting with the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, at the party’s National Secretariat.

On the purpose of his visit to the party's secretariat, the presidential aspirant said, “Today, I just came to see the national chairman to discuss some great vital issues and suggestions that will move this party forward.

“I have told the whole world and Nigerians that I will be running for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I’m still in it.

“What is important at this stage is for all of us Nigerians to understand the nation’s mood, which is very important. Aspiration is one thing, yet vision is another thing. I think Nigerians should be able to separate aspiration and ambition from vision.

“If you have ambition without vision, you will be wasting time, you will contribute nothing but if you have vision then it is appropriate that you should lead the people.”