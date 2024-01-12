ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

There is hand of God in Gov Otu’s Supreme Court victory - Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner accused Onor of attempting to circumvent the wish of the people, who freely gave their mandate to Otu, through the court.

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]
Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Recommended articles

Ekpang said this while reacting to the apex court’s verdict that affirmed Otu’s victory in the March 18, 2023 Governorship Election.

It would be recalled that both the tribunal and appeal courts had earlier upheld Otu’s victory before Friday’s affirmation by the Supreme Court.

The PDP Governorship Candidate in the poll, Prof. Sandy Onor, had challenged Otu’s election on the ground that he and his deputy were “not qualified” to contest the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner accused Onor of attempting to circumvent the wish of the people, who freely gave their mandate to Otu, through the court.

“I am so excited that this attempt to technically remove the duly elected governor through the court has failed.

“In the past few months, the people have seen what the governor has done and still doing to restore the state to its lost glory.

“That is why l say the people who appreciate this are praying for the governor’s success and thus his victory today (Friday) has the hand of God in it.

“The only thing I have for the opposition is, if it so loves Cross River, they should join hands with the governor to make it great again,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote Refinery finally commences production

Dangote Refinery finally commences production

2023 has been declared as warmest year on record ‘by huge margin’

2023 has been declared as warmest year on record ‘by huge margin’

Make Nigerians your major priority, Tinubu tells APC governors

Make Nigerians your major priority, Tinubu tells APC governors

FG says Abuja-Kano dual carriageway will be delivered in 2026

FG says Abuja-Kano dual carriageway will be delivered in 2026

Cabo Verde becomes 3rd African nation to be declared malaria-free by WHO

Cabo Verde becomes 3rd African nation to be declared malaria-free by WHO

There is hand of God in Gov Otu’s Supreme Court victory - Commissioner

There is hand of God in Gov Otu’s Supreme Court victory - Commissioner

This is not the outcome we envisaged, Jandor reacts to Supreme Court verdict

This is not the outcome we envisaged, Jandor reacts to Supreme Court verdict

JUST IN: Tinubu appoints Ali Nuhu as MD of Film Corporation

JUST IN: Tinubu appoints Ali Nuhu as MD of Film Corporation

Pat Utomi says Supreme Court’s ruling consistent with passion of Kano people

Pat Utomi says Supreme Court’s ruling consistent with passion of Kano people

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Supreme Court dismisses SDP’s appeal against Fintiri’s re-election

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Despite Tinubu's intervention, Fubara yet to re-present 2024 budget to Rivers Assembly

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race