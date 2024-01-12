There is hand of God in Gov Otu’s Supreme Court victory - Commissioner

Ekpang said this while reacting to the apex court’s verdict that affirmed Otu’s victory in the March 18, 2023 Governorship Election.

It would be recalled that both the tribunal and appeal courts had earlier upheld Otu’s victory before Friday’s affirmation by the Supreme Court.

The PDP Governorship Candidate in the poll, Prof. Sandy Onor, had challenged Otu’s election on the ground that he and his deputy were “not qualified” to contest the poll.

The commissioner accused Onor of attempting to circumvent the wish of the people, who freely gave their mandate to Otu, through the court.

“I am so excited that this attempt to technically remove the duly elected governor through the court has failed.

“In the past few months, the people have seen what the governor has done and still doing to restore the state to its lost glory.

“That is why l say the people who appreciate this are praying for the governor’s success and thus his victory today (Friday) has the hand of God in it.