The university called Momoh Abdullasis [Pulse Contributor]

Okehi Salihu

An ode to one of Kogi’s finest breeds.

Hon Momoh Lucky Abdullasis with his principal, Governor Yahaya Bello.
Hon Momoh Lucky Abdullasis with his principal, Governor Yahaya Bello.

Teachers were the only known schools in retrospect. Great teachers are still the best schools in the world today, not the building.

This writer has attended one of the best Universities in the world and it is not Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge or John Hopkins. Graduating from this kind of University as this writer guarantees you better education and opportunities in today's world than attending foremost schools. It's the University that will teach you what conventional schools won't. The irony is, it's the University that probably won't cost you a dime.

Welcome to school. Let's share a few of the lessons gathered from the University called Hon Momoh Lucky Abdullasis in the past months, and over time. Don't bother about fees. A dime was not paid to learn them. Freely was it received, freely will they also be given. You can pay your fees only after you have become successful.

Do you want to be successful?, then take these lessons very seriously. They're priceless lessons learnt from the University called Momoh Abdullasis. They're lessons that can work for anyone that learns. They're lessons that you probably have learnt before yet you take them for granted.

Believe whatever you want but the truth remains that the success of Hon. Momoh Abdullasis isn't an accident that occurred from an incident of history. An incident of history may have catapulted him to the top but staying at the top for quite a long time now is a function of knowledge. It's a function of principles that Abdullasis understands and I will share a few of those principles today.

If you know Momoh Lucky, you will know that he is a free spirited & kind man. It is quite easy; Kindness is key. If you can take care of your human(e) side, all that happens then after in reality would be a mere script directed & put together by the forces of nature; “one good turn deserves another.”

Momoh knows this and he takes it very seriously. Everything works together for good; a few years ago, Hon Abdullasis had gifted campaign vehicles to His Excellency, Gov Yahaya Bello who in turn poured tonnes of blessings on him. Gov Bello is a father, father to us all, and we all know the depth and strength of fatherly blessing; it is still manifesting today.

Kindness. Excellence. Humility. Handwork. Intelligence. Those are some of the other virtues that make Momoh Abdullasis thick. The man is a perfectionist. He hates mediocrity. Only the best is good enough for him.

---

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

