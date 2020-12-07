Leadership deficits, money politics, poor internal democracy among the older parties and an absence of a strategic political agenda pose ongoing barriers to young people playing a role in national development.

In a virtual press briefing attended by Journalists during the week the Brazil based Artist Daviskil Ajakaiye said he considered it necessary to commend and throw salute to the youth because of their pro-activeness because Nigeria's political history is not complete without appreciating the roles that youths played in achieving independence.

In the years leading to independence, youths were the driving force behind the nationalist activities that led to the dismantling and eventual overthrow of colonialism and the colonial masters.

Despite this, the role of youths in Nigeria politics has received less than commensurate attention.

Despite the track record of older generation youths, Nigerian politics is fast becoming the exclusive preserve of the older politicians, as seen from the constant recycling of government officials, especially those in their 60s.

For many years, particularly after the country’s return to democratic governance in 1999, youths were at best seen as supporters, mobilisers or political foot soldiers hired to instigate violence, manipulate elections and intimidate opposing parties.

While this image is not completely the fault of the older generation, these groups enjoyed the idea of youths as political mercenaries rather than competitors.

Daviskil Ajakaiye also said poor funding and high costs of nomination forms for various offices remain a major obstacle to youth representation in politics. In the run up to the 2019 general election, the cost of nomination forms was as high.

Only few Nigerian youths are financially buoyant to pay these sums and, since donors and godfathers usually prefer older men whom they believe have the chances of winning, young people are naturally disenfranchised.

Thus while in theory they are Not Too Young To Run, in practice, the youth find themselves Too-Poor-To-Run and in a dilemma of how to mobilise sufficient funds to be ‘eligible’ for representation.

Asked if he would put some tracks together to celebrate the Nigerian youths on just conclude #endsars, Daviskil Ajakaiye said it’s not impossible but yet to decide on it.

