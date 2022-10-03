RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

The president has done so much for Nigerians — Rep Idahosa rates Buhari high on performance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Denis Idahosa, (APC-Edo), representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has rated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari high on performance.

President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari.

Idahosa in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday said the administration had done so much for Nigerians.

Recommended articles

He, however, faulted the publicity mechanism of the administration, saying there had not been enough publicity to enlighten Nigerians on these achievements.

“The present administration has done so much, but the publicity in terms of enlightening Nigerians on what he has done has not been very proactive,” he said.

He noted that the president had done so much in the area of infrastructure, but added that there was need for improvement.

‘’The president has done so much in the area of infrastructure, and I think there is need for improvement.

“We have done quite significant jobs for Nigerians,” he said.

Idahosa who is the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, noted that in spite of the achievements of the administration, the economy had however remained a big challenge.

He said the economy had been very bad; adding that going forward there was need to fashion out ways to ensure that Nigerians get the maximum of what they deserve.

“But as a country I think we should do more. There is so much poverty in the land.

“But there are also some things that affected most of the things the president should have done as a president.

“The issue of COVID-19 affected the economy drastically and the Ebola outbreak too.

“We fought with lots of problems that on a normal circumstance, even in western world and advanced societies, they are also going through economic meltdown.

“As a country, I think we have been able to manage it and we are still surviving,” he said.

The lawmaker said that he was optimistic that If more opportunities were given to the country, the citizens would experience greater work from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 campaign: Tinubu appoints Gov. Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

2023 campaign: Tinubu appoints Gov. Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

Nigeria re-elected ICAO council part 2 member

Nigeria re-elected ICAO council part 2 member

ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

The president has done so much for Nigerians — Rep Idahosa rates Buhari high on performance

The president has done so much for Nigerians — Rep Idahosa rates Buhari high on performance

Lagos Deputy Gov. warns Labour Party supporters against cheap tactics

Lagos Deputy Gov. warns Labour Party supporters against cheap tactics

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu

#Obidatti rally in Lagos showed great numbers to put Obi's structure on display [Editor's Comment]

#Obidatti rally in Lagos showed great numbers to put Obi's structure on display [Editor's Comment]

FG warns ASUU against disobeying court order

FG warns ASUU against disobeying court order

2023: Tinubu group commences training for over 600 vote canvassers

2023: Tinubu group commences training for over 600 vote canvassers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

inubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness.

I'm healthy - Tinubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness (VIDEO)

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today