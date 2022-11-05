The North will forever be grateful if they vote for me - Peter Obi

Obi said this while engaging the global community of OBIdients Support Groups on Zoom on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The former Anambra State governor decried a situation where over 50 per cent of arable land in Nigeria have been left uncultivated.

He said Nigeria's greatest physical asset remains the vast uncultivated land, mostly located in the Northern region of the country and there's an urgent need to find a solution to that.

Obi argued that no nation in the world today has such a large chunk of their fertile land uncultivated, promising that if given the opportunity to serve the country, Northerners will be very proud of the changes he's going to implement.

Obi's word: "The biggest physical asset of Nigeria is the vast uncultivated land in Nigeria.

'If I'm given the opportunity to serve this country, the North will know that they've voted somebody they will forever remain grateful and proud of because I'm going to change the North. Those vast land Nigeria have today, over 50 per cent of its fertile, arable land uncultivated, no other nation can say a thing like that. Not one.