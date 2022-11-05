RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

The North will forever be grateful if they vote for me - Peter Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi vowed that his agricultural policies will bring complete transformation to the North.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recommended articles

Obi said this while engaging the global community of OBIdients Support Groups on Zoom on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The former Anambra State governor decried a situation where over 50 per cent of arable land in Nigeria have been left uncultivated.

He said Nigeria's greatest physical asset remains the vast uncultivated land, mostly located in the Northern region of the country and there's an urgent need to find a solution to that.

Obi argued that no nation in the world today has such a large chunk of their fertile land uncultivated, promising that if given the opportunity to serve the country, Northerners will be very proud of the changes he's going to implement.

Obi's word: "The biggest physical asset of Nigeria is the vast uncultivated land in Nigeria.

'If I'm given the opportunity to serve this country, the North will know that they've voted somebody they will forever remain grateful and proud of because I'm going to change the North. Those vast land Nigeria have today, over 50 per cent of its fertile, arable land uncultivated, no other nation can say a thing like that. Not one.

"So we need to cultivate it, we need to deal with it... I don't want to go into.... so if they're telling you where I'm coming from, tell them you've somebody who is coming to change Nigeria."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu holds presidential rally on sit-at-home day in Anambra, Imo

Tinubu holds presidential rally on sit-at-home day in Anambra, Imo

God hasn't told me anything about 2023 elections - Adeboye

God hasn't told me anything about 2023 elections - Adeboye

The North will forever be grateful if they vote for me - Peter Obi

The North will forever be grateful if they vote for me - Peter Obi

I've passed through better schools than Tinubu, Atiku, others - Obi

I've passed through better schools than Tinubu, Atiku, others - Obi

Buhari salutes Jim Ovia at 71, commends his service to society

Buhari salutes Jim Ovia at 71, commends his service to society

FG shuts another section of Eko Bridge after Friday fire incident

FG shuts another section of Eko Bridge after Friday fire incident

Terrorists planning to stage attack in U.S., UK warns citizens

Terrorists planning to stage attack in U.S., UK warns citizens

Former Twitter CEO launches new social media platform, announces job openings

Former Twitter CEO launches new social media platform, announces job openings

Skit maker, Cute Abiola, appointed aide to Kwara Governor

Skit maker, Cute Abiola, appointed aide to Kwara Governor

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Campaign Coordinator

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu