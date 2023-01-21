The new Nigeria we want to build has no party - Peter Obi

The former Anambra State Governor said this while addressing the mammoth crowd that turned up for the Labour Party presidential campaign rally at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Plateau State on Friday, January 20, 2023.

He promised that, if elected, he would ensure that Nigerian youths, women, and Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) are adequately catered for.

Obi equally vowed to create an enabling environment where every Nigerian can thrive irrespective of political leanings.

Obi's words: ”Let me assure you that we will work with everybody because no Nigerian is physically challenged.

”The new Nigeria we want to build has no party; Nigerians are hungry, we have become the capital of poverty, insecurity, unemployment, and what have you.

”We want to have a new Nigeria because it is possible and we affirm that we will secure and unite Nigerians if voted; we don’t want a divided Nigeria.

”This election is not about tribe or religion, it is nobody’s turn but the turn of all Nigerians and I’m not contesting because I’m from the South East, but because I’m qualified.”

The Labour Party Presidential candidate also restated his intention to provide quality and affordable education for young Nigerians as well as fight corruption and end wastage in the system.