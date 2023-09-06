ADVERTISEMENT
The law did not specify electronic transmission of election results – Tribunal

Ima Elijah

The Tribunal said IReV does not serve as a collation system.

BVAS Machine.
BVAS Machine.

The court's decision was delivered by a five-member panel, presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani, on Wednesday, September 06, 2023.

According to the court's verdict, the only mandatory technological device stipulated for use by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during elections is the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The court's ruling thus clarifies that there is no explicit requirement within the Electoral Act or INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the BVAS to electronically transmit polling unit results.

Furthermore, the Tribunal emphasised that INEC's Results Viewing Portal (IReV) does not serve as a collation system, bolstering this assertion with reference to the judgment in the case of Oyetola Vs. INEC.

Justice Tsammani, while delivering the court's verdict, stated, "There is no provision for the electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act of 2022. It is, at best, an optional measure."

