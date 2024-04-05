Ganduje's family slammed with criminal charges for alleged $413,000, ₦1.38bn bribe

The state has gathered 15 witnesses to support its case against Ganduje.

His wife Hafsat and son Umar are also included as co-defendants in the charge sheet dated April 3, 2024.

Others named in the charge sheet are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd, and Lesage General Enterprises.

When Governor Abba Yusuf took office, he alleged that Ganduje had mishandled public funds and granted land to certain relatives.

The charges against Gaduje’s family

As quoted by Punch, one of the charges reads, “That you, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, sometime between the period of January 10, 2016 or thereabouts, at Kano in the Kano Judicial Division, while serving as the Governor of Kano State and being a public servant in the government of Kano State corruptly asked for and received the sum of $200,000 being benefit for yourself from one of the beneficiaries of contracts awarded by the Kano State Government on your instruction and approval as part of your function as the Governor of Kano State, thereby committed the offence of official corruption, contrary to and punishable under Section 22 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended), Law No 2 of 2009, Laws of Kano State of Nigeria.”

In the second charge, they claim that on February 10, 2017, Ganduje received a kickback of $213,000 from individuals and entities involved in Kano State Government contracts or projects, specifically the remodelling of the Kantin Kwari textile market. This money was allegedly obtained dishonestly and for his benefit through a contractor.

Another count by the state government alleges that between September 2020 and March 2021, Ganduje, along with his spouse Hafsat Umar and businessman Abubakar Bawuro, conspired to convert N1,376,000,000 unlawfully.

This sum was intended to purchase and supply face masks and other medical equipment for the health sector but was allegedly diverted for personal use.

This action is said to have caused financial harm to both the people and the government of Kano State, constituting the offence of criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of the penal code.

Gov Yusuf inaugurates investigative panel

Kano State’s Attorney General, Muhuyi Magaji, filed charges against the defendants, citing legal authority from the 1999 Constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2019.