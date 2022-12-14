Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022.

Unfortunately, hundreds of politicians lost the election to their opponents, but some losses carried bigger weights than others.

Here are the five biggest political losers in 2022.

1 Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is believed to be one of the finest politicians the country has produced, and due to his perceived decency, he was roundly touted to succeed his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari for continuity’s sake.

In April, the VP announced his intention to run for the presidency. His eloquent speech set the tone for a mild storm in the ruling party, as Osinbajo’s fan base in the party took up his campaign immediately after.

But in June, the VP’s desire to succeed Buhari in 2023 was terminated at Tafawa Balewa Square in Abuja after he lost the ruling party’s presidential ticket to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who many believe is his political benefactor.

2 Ahmed Lawan

For the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, it was a double jeopardy that diminished his political relevance in 2022.

Like Osinbajo, Lawan joined the list of presidential aspirants in the APC with a tacit assurance from the National Chairman of the party, Adamu Muhammed, that he would emerge as the party’s flagbearer through consensus.

A few days before the APC primary, Adamu announced Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party, but other members of the party’s national executives rejected the pronouncement as all but one northern governor in the APC, who want the presidency to shift to the southern region prevailed on Buhari to let all aspirants test their popularity at the primary.

On June 6, the party conducted its presidential primary at Eagle Square, Abuja, where he recorded his first loss with 152 votes.

The President of the Senate recorded his second defeat of the year when he asked Bashir Machina to relinquish his Yobe North Senatorial ticket for him after losing out at the APC presidential primary.

Unfortunately for him, two courts ruled in favour of Machina, and the rest they say is history.

3 Governor Nyesom Wike

The Rivers State Governor is touted as a VIP in the PDP because of his loyalty to the party. Since he joined the PDP, he’s never for once left the party.

Even when some of those who now parade themselves as national leaders of the party ran to the ruling party, Wike stood behind the party, rebuilt it, allegedly funded it, and supported it in winning elections at state level.

However, when Wike felt the time was ripe for him to contest for president on the platform of the party he’s been supporting for years, another power bloc within the party edged him out in a popularity contest, thanks to Aminu Tambuwal’s last-minute withdrawal from the PDP primary election in favour of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who eventually emerged as the presidential candidate of the party.

Tambuwal’s action set the tone for the crisis that engulfed the party after the primary as Wike aggressively went against the party leadership and its presidential candidate.

4 Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi

Touted as the most performing minister under President Muhammadu Buhari, the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was one of those many political analysts believe the president would endorse to succeed him.

Hence, Amaechi resigned from his position as a minister to contest the APC presidential primary but lost to Tinubu who polled over a thousand votes to emerge as the presidential candidate of the party in June.

Since he lost the election, Amaechi appears to have started keeping a low profile and does not seem to be much interested in the 2023 general election.

5 Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola got the shocker of his life when he lost his electoral battle to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party in July.

Adeleke’s victory marked the end of the ruling party in the state for at least four years.