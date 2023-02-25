ADVERTISEMENT
Terrorists fire at INEC officials in Borno State
INEC is also tracking challenges in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere.
The agency's chairman didn't provide details of the attack but said the terrorists appeared to be firing at random from the mountaintop.
He promised to provide updates later and also noted the agency is also tracking challenges in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere.
"We're sure we'll overcome all challenges," he said.
