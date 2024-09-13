ADVERTISEMENT
PDP governors defeated as Wike seizes control of Rivers NWC

Segun Adeyemi

As tensions rise within the party, the postponed NEC meeting is expected to play a decisive role in the future of the PDP's internal dynamics.

L-R: Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook]
L-R: Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook]

The decision, made during an NWC meeting at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 12, comes amidst a rising conflict between Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The NWC, led by acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, approved the Rivers State congresses and postponed the crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting from September 26 to October 24.

The NEC meeting could have overturned the NWC’s decision, favouring the PDP governors who had backed Fubara.

A senior NWC member, speaking anonymously, confirmed that congresses in Rivers and other states had approved the move.

READ ALSO: Wike, Ganduje commended for intervention in Rivers APC crisis

“Wike has again defeated the PDP governors as the NWC approved the Rivers and other states’ congresses. There was nothing a few NWC members against it could do other than allow them to have their way,” the source stated, according to Punch.

The source also indicated that only the NEC can now reverse the decision, though the postponement of the NEC meeting makes this less likely.

The internal strife within the PDP escalated on August 24 when PDP governors openly backed Governor Fubara, challenging Wike’s control over the Rivers State party structure.

In response, Wike issued a stark warning on August 31, threatening chaos in the governors’ states if they continued to interfere in Rivers State affairs.

As tensions rise within the party, the postponed NEC meeting is expected to play a decisive role in the future of the PDP’s internal dynamics.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

