RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tension in PDP as CUPP, others call for Anyanwu’s sack as national scribe

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Anyanwu has been at the centre of a crisis currently rocking the party after he allegedly hijacked party materials

Senator Sam Anyanwu
Senator Sam Anyanwu

Pulse learned that Anyanwu has been at the centre of a crisis currently rocking the party after he allegedly hijacked party materials meant for ward congresses in the state.

Recommended articles

CUPP through its spokesperson, Imo Ugochinyere, expressed fears that the involvement Anyanwu in the affairs of the party leading to the primaries may result in its exclusion from participating in the 2023 general election.

The Coalition also stated that Anyanwu was expelled from the party before his emergence as national secretary of the main opposition party, called on the PDP to immediately reconvene and appoint the Deputy National Secretary as Acting Secretary to avoid the consequential legal backlash of an expelled member signing official documents of the party.

PDP candidates might be excluded from 2023 general elections if the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu is not removed from office over his subsisting expulsion from the party, before his emergence,”.

According to him, party leaders are expressing fear that “any INEC nomination form bearing the signature of the Secretary whose expulsion has not been lifted, may void such forms and give opponents legal ground to exclude the PDP from the 2023 ballots.

“The party calls on the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to take interest in Imo PDP matters so that Sen. Anyanwu does not destroy the Party in the state.”

“Imo party leaders reach a consensus that only statutory delegates should be used for primary elections in view of the compromise of the Imo Adhoc delegates congress.”, he stated.

The coalition consequently called on the leadership of the party to immediately reconvene and appoint the Deputy National Secretary as Acting Secretary to avoid the consequential legal backlash of an expelled member signing official documents of the party.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Saraki’s office knocks BMO over claims on Tucano jets

Saraki’s office knocks BMO over claims on Tucano jets

Tension in PDP as CUPP, others call for Anyanwu’s sack as national scribe

Tension in PDP as CUPP, others call for Anyanwu’s sack as national scribe

NIN registration struggles show Pantami not doing enough to redeem his tainted image [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

NIN registration struggles show Pantami not doing enough to redeem his tainted image [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

2023: It’s the turn of southern Nigeria to produce next president, says Akeredolu

2023: It’s the turn of southern Nigeria to produce next president, says Akeredolu

World Press Freedom Day: NUJ seeks more protection for journalists

World Press Freedom Day: NUJ seeks more protection for journalists

Edo to arrest parents over children’s street begging

Edo to arrest parents over children’s street begging

US body ranks Afe Babalola University best Nigerian university

US body ranks Afe Babalola University best Nigerian university

Peter Obi says Nigeria must live within its means to take people out of poverty

Peter Obi says Nigeria must live within its means to take people out of poverty

Okorocha tried to join us many times, but we rejected him -IPOB

Okorocha tried to join us many times, but we rejected him -IPOB

Trending

APC gets petition to disqualify Abiodun over 'offence' he committed in 1986

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]

﻿Osinbajo says he owes nobody else any allegiance outside his oath of office

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the launch of 'Politics That Works – What Schools And Seminars Won’t Teach You About Winning Elections' in Abuja

2023: Osinbajo says he's contesting because he doesn't want to betray Nigerians

Prof Yemi Osinbajo (BluePrints)

2023: The constitution disqualifies Jonathan from contesting — Falana

Femi Falana (SAN) [PM News Nigeria]