Tension in PDP as CUPP, others call for Anyanwu’s sack as national scribe

CUPP through its spokesperson, Imo Ugochinyere, expressed fears that the involvement Anyanwu in the affairs of the party leading to the primaries may result in its exclusion from participating in the 2023 general election.

The Coalition also stated that Anyanwu was expelled from the party before his emergence as national secretary of the main opposition party, called on the PDP to immediately reconvene and appoint the Deputy National Secretary as Acting Secretary to avoid the consequential legal backlash of an expelled member signing official documents of the party.

“PDP candidates might be excluded from 2023 general elections if the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu is not removed from office over his subsisting expulsion from the party, before his emergence,”.

According to him, party leaders are expressing fear that “any INEC nomination form bearing the signature of the Secretary whose expulsion has not been lifted, may void such forms and give opponents legal ground to exclude the PDP from the 2023 ballots.”

“The party calls on the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to take interest in Imo PDP matters so that Sen. Anyanwu does not destroy the Party in the state.”

“Imo party leaders reach a consensus that only statutory delegates should be used for primary elections in view of the compromise of the Imo Adhoc delegates congress.”, he stated.