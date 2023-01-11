Tell Nigerians your health status, corrupt tendencies - Tinubu tackles Atiku

This follows reports that the former Vice President was flown to the United Kingdom a few days ago for medical attention.

Atiku's handlers have come out to debunk the claim, disclosing that the PDP presidential candidate travelled to the UK to honour the invitation of the British government, but Tinubu insisted that his rival was ill.

The former Lagos State Governor stated this in a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

He also challenged Atiku to respond to a recent allegation against him following an audio clip that surfaced online where the former Vice President purportedly confessed how he colluded with his former principal, Olusegun Obasanjo, to perpetrate corruption while in office.

The statement partly read: “We have it on good authority that Atiku indeed fell ill while missing on the field. He was indeed in the UK for some medical help, though handlers camouflage that he was there on the invitation of some British officials at Whitehall, in a mimic of the earlier visit of the APC rival, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Despite the efforts by his handlers to showcase Atiku as healthy and physically fit to endure the rigours of the presidential campaign, pictures from rallies have belied this. Campaign pictures sometimes showed him being helped to descend steps at stadia. Sometimes, he walked with an apparent handicap, dragging his feet.

“It is time for Atiku Abubakar, the 76-year-old presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to come clean over two issues clouding his campaign: his health status and scandalous confession of how he colluded with his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to fleece the Nigerian treasury, using the special purpose vehicles after he became vice-president in 1999.

“If Atiku has some modicum of honour, he ought to have stepped down from the race that he is bound to lose again, following the release of his audio clip, in which he provides a vivid explanation into the modus operandi of his legendary corruption.