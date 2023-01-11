ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tell Nigerians your health status, corrupt tendencies - Tinubu tackles Atiku

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu also insisted that Atiku was flown to London for medical attention.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC. (TheNiche)
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC. (TheNiche)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This follows reports that the former Vice President was flown to the United Kingdom a few days ago for medical attention.

Atiku's handlers have come out to debunk the claim, disclosing that the PDP presidential candidate travelled to the UK to honour the invitation of the British government, but Tinubu insisted that his rival was ill.

The former Lagos State Governor stated this in a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

He also challenged Atiku to respond to a recent allegation against him following an audio clip that surfaced online where the former Vice President purportedly confessed how he colluded with his former principal, Olusegun Obasanjo, to perpetrate corruption while in office.

The statement partly read:We have it on good authority that Atiku indeed fell ill while missing on the field. He was indeed in the UK for some medical help, though handlers camouflage that he was there on the invitation of some British officials at Whitehall, in a mimic of the earlier visit of the APC rival, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Despite the efforts by his handlers to showcase Atiku as healthy and physically fit to endure the rigours of the presidential campaign, pictures from rallies have belied this. Campaign pictures sometimes showed him being helped to descend steps at stadia. Sometimes, he walked with an apparent handicap, dragging his feet.

“It is time for Atiku Abubakar, the 76-year-old presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to come clean over two issues clouding his campaign: his health status and scandalous confession of how he colluded with his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to fleece the Nigerian treasury, using the special purpose vehicles after he became vice-president in 1999.

“If Atiku has some modicum of honour, he ought to have stepped down from the race that he is bound to lose again, following the release of his audio clip, in which he provides a vivid explanation into the modus operandi of his legendary corruption.

“The lies of several years and the various diversionary tactics are no longer sustainable. Atiku’s edifice of lies is about to crash on him. The PDP presidential candidate is certainly not okay, the papering efforts notwithstanding.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

20, not 30 persons kidnapped at Edo train station - State govt

20, not 30 persons kidnapped at Edo train station - State govt

Buhari vows to improve security, reposition economy before May 29

Buhari vows to improve security, reposition economy before May 29

BVAS: Era of identity theft during elections over – INEC

BVAS: Era of identity theft during elections over – INEC

Tell Nigerians your health status, corrupt tendencies - Tinubu tackles Atiku

Tell Nigerians your health status, corrupt tendencies - Tinubu tackles Atiku

Onyeama, Chime, Nnamani, others shun Tinubu campaign rally in Enugu

Onyeama, Chime, Nnamani, others shun Tinubu campaign rally in Enugu

Only Nigerians who 'love suffering' will vote for APC - Sowore

Only Nigerians who 'love suffering' will vote for APC - Sowore

Sowore to scrap Senate or House Of Reps if he wins Presidency

Sowore to scrap Senate or House Of Reps if he wins Presidency

Adamu optimistic of APC victory in Benue

Adamu optimistic of APC victory in Benue

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the party's campaign in Jos in November 2022. (ThisDay)

Why Buhari chose 10 states to join Tinubu’s campaign