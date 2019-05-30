Mr. Tayo Akinmade Ayinde has debunked media reports that he has been appointed the Chief of Staff of new Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu was sworn-in on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 and has since resumed work in his office in Alausa, Ikeja.

Certain sections of the digital media had reported that Ayinde is Sanwo-Olu's first appointment, but the man at the center of it all has strenuously denied the stories.

"My attention has been drawn to a news item circulating in some quarters of the media, especially digital media, where it’s reported that I have been appointed as the Chief of Staff by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

"My initial reaction was to ignore the news and treat it like other fake news that usually dies a natural death. But upon further reflection, I decided that there is need to set the record straight", Ayinde said in a statement sent to Pulse.

He added that: "let me state emphatically that His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has not made any cabinet appointment. The only official assignment undertaken so far by him was taking of the oath of office and inspection of the Guard of Honour.

"Therefore, the news flying around is a lie and can only be described as beer parlour journalism.

"For the avoidance of doubt, I served as the Director General of the Independent Campaign Group and later as chairman of the inauguration committee, which remains my last assignment to date.

"Finally, I wish to implore media professionals, particularly those in online journalism to kindly verify information before publishing so as not to cause embarrassment for the subject of their news stories".

Executive order

During his inauguration speech, Sanwo-Olu promised to "select the best and most qualified people to hold positions in our government".

Pulse has just learnt that Sanwo-Olu has signed his first executive order as Lagos Governor, on his first day in office.

The executive order is on refuse management, traffic management and public works.

Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and home to over 20 million persons, has grappled with waste and traffic management for years.