Taraba Labour Party denies endorsing PDP governorship candidate

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that Mr Philip Mulip, Director of Publicity, LP Presidential Campaign Council(LP PCC) in the state, had at a news conference on Wednesday, led other chieftains of the party to endorse Agbu for the election.

He said the endorsement of the PDP candidate followed a careful scrutiny of all the governorship candidates in the state.

The State LP chairman, however, said the purported endorsement was the handiwork of mischief makers, out to tarnish the image of the party in the state.

She noted that Mulip was not the party’s governorship candidate or any candidate of the Labour Party in any position for the 2023 general elections.

“Our governorship candidate is Sen. Joel Ikenya, and not Mr Mulip ,and we have not endorsed any candidate.

“We are still in the race.

“The action of Mulip is condemnable and can best be described as a desperate move to tarnish the good image of our party and candidate.

“We wish to urge the good people of Taraba to disregard the purported endorsement and keep their faith and full support for Labour Party to take over Taraba,” Gulmu said.

In his remarks, Ikenya, the governorship candidate, expressed surprise at the action of Mulip, saying the purported endorsement was pure mischief.