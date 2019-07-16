When Chief Mathew Okikiola Olusegun Obasanjo penned yet another letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, July 15, 2019, a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Tanko Yakasai, winced in unbearable agony.

He had had enough.

Obasanjo has been writing letters to every Nigerian president long before some of our readers got out of their diapers and Yakasai has now had it up to here.

“The actions of General Olusegun Obasanjo are, indeed, an open invitation for disaster for this country with the kind of hate speeches and messages that are flying all over the country”, Yakasai told journalists in Kano after the latest letter from Abeokuta made it round all the news platforms in the land.

“I don’t see patriotism in General Obasanjo’s letters. In fact, all the letters written by General Obasanjo to all Military Heads of State and Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are not guided by patriotic considerations.

“My experience with Nigerian political situation is that the top echelons of the military are always fighting one another, either when in the service or when on retirement,” Yakasai added.

Of letters and prison

Yakasai also said he considers Obasanjo’s letters selfish, adding that it is little wonder that one of those letters landed the Ota farmer in jail.

“It is from this angle that I always view most of the writings of General Olusegun Obasanjo to any military officer who is a Head of State or President in Nigeria as unpatriotic. Even the ones he wrote to former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and the late Umar Musa Yar’Adua were not patriotic. They were guided by selfish interest.

AFP

“General Obasanjo did it during Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s era. He did it during the late General Sani Abacha’s regime, which later resulted to accusations that he was trying to overthrow the government, which eventually led to his imprisonment.

“General Olusegun Obasanjo also wrote a number of letters during General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s regime; and he is still writing letters in this current presidency of General Muhammadu Buhari. So, this attitude of writing unpatriotic letters has been part of General Olusegun Obasanjo”, fumed Yakasai.

Obasanjo Vs Buhari

In January of 2018, Obasanjo warned Buhari not to seek re-election, in a long winding letter that referred to the current president as a failure.

Obasanjo’s latest letter to Buhari came off the back of killings alleged to have been perpetrated by nomadic herdsmen across Nigeria.

“Herdsmen/farmers crises and menace started with government treating the issue with cuddling glove instead of hammer. It has festered and spread. Today, it has developed into banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and killings all over the country.

"The unfortunate situation is that the criminality is being perceived as a ‘Fulani’ menace unleashed by Fulani elite in the different parts of the country for a number of reasons but even more unfortunately, many Nigerians and non-Nigerians who are friends of Nigeria attach vicarious responsibility to you as a Fulani elite and the current captain of the Nigeria ship.

“With the death of Funke, Chief Fasoranti’s daughter, some sympathetic Nigerian groups are saying “enough is enough”, Obasanjo wrote.

Obasanjo and Buhari who were buddies in the early days of the Buhari administration in 2015, haven’t been best of friends of late. The former president never wastes an opportunity to lay into the current Aso Rock occupant.

Both men served as Generals in the Nigerian Army before transmuting to politicians at the onset of the fourth republic.