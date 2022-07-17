RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tambuwal’s aide dumps PDP for APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Ibrahim Gidado, Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.

This is contained in a statement by Bashar Abubakar, Media Aide to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), on Sunday in Sokoto.

Gidado was received into the fold of the APC on Saturday by Wamakko, the leader of the party in the state.

The statement quoted Gidado, who was a former member of the state House of Assembly representing Sokoto South State Constituency 1, as saying that he and his supporters defected from the PDP for alleged “lack of focus and trust from its leaders.

“We joined the APC and its leaders so as to team up and rescue Sokoto State from the failed administration of Tambuwal, as many promises made were not fulfilled.”

It also quoted Wamakko as expressed happiness for receiving the new member into the party and assured him of equal treatment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

