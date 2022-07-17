Tambuwal’s aide dumps PDP for APC

Gidado was received into the fold of the APC on Saturday by Wamakko, the leader of the party in the state.

The statement quoted Gidado, who was a former member of the state House of Assembly representing Sokoto South State Constituency 1, as saying that he and his supporters defected from the PDP for alleged “lack of focus and trust from its leaders.

“We joined the APC and its leaders so as to team up and rescue Sokoto State from the failed administration of Tambuwal, as many promises made were not fulfilled.”