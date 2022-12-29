Tambuwal, others receive PDP flags for 2023 elections

Goronyo urged the candidates along with other stakeholders and party loyalists to work for the total victory of the party.

He said that the credibility of the candidates and PDP government’s records of achievements were enough to woo more supporters.

He said that the party would ensure rancor-free campaigns and elections even as he warned instigators to be wary of inciting disturbance for peaceful coexistence in the country.

In his address, the Director General of PDP 2023 governorship campaign council, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, urged the electorate to vote PDP for the restoration of full glory and image of the country.

Suleiman said Nigerians had faced difficult periods as a result of insurgency, banditry and kidnappings and inflation.

He said that PDP was determined to change the narratives and ensure the transformation of the country.