Tambuwal finally reacts to Atiku emergence as PDP candidate

Tambuwal, in a letter addressed to Atiku, dated Oct. 8, and issued on Monday in Abuja, pledged to support his presidential bid.

  • Published:
Group says Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a bloody nose play Tambuwal finally reacts to Atiku emergence as PDP candidate (World Stage Group)

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for picking the Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 general elections.

Tambuwal, in a letter addressed to Atiku, dated Oct. 8, and issued on Monday in Abuja, pledged to support his presidential bid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku scored 1,532 votes to clinch the ticket, with Tambuwal who got 693 votes being the closest opponent in the party’s elective convention held in Port Harcourt.

“On behalf of myself, my family, and millions of my supporters from across the length and breadth of the country, I heartily rejoice with and congratulate you on your emergence as the flag bearer of our great political party, the PDP.

“Your emergence through a transparent process is a testament to the fact that the PDP is now a reformed party and has sent a strong signal about our resolve to bring about the desired national transformation needed to turn around the fortunes of our beloved nation Nigeria,”  he said.

Tambuwal promised to work with Atiku to ensure that he emerged victorious in the 2019 general elections, and urged members of the PDP to roll up their sleeves to ensure victory for it. 

