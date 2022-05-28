Tambuwal drops out of PDP presidential race, endorses Atiku

Tambuwal made his decision known in front of the delegates and party stakeholders who are currently gathered at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the special convention to elect the flag bearer for 2023 election.

The former House of Representatives Speaker said his decision was borne out of his desire to see a more progressive nation which he believes the PDP can deliver from next year.

Tambuwal said, “Having consulted widely throughout the length and breadth of the country, I have come to the belief that as a leader, a time will come to make sacrifices for the good of all.

“To avoid rancour in the party and to address the suffering of Nigerians, I have come to conclusion to step down my aspiration.”