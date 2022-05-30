Tambuwal decision excites Tinubu U.K. support group

The support group, speaking through its U.K. Director and Diaspora Strategies, Mr Ade Adeshina, said the Sokoto State governor’s gesture would not go unnoticed in the political development of Nigeria.

Adeshina said politics was a group’s interests, loyalty as well as building bridges; and not burning them, adding that political aspirations must be devoid of sheer opportunistic and selfish agenda.

He said that the Southwest and the All Progressives Congress (APC) must draw some lessons from Tambuwal’s gesture to Atiku; both of who are leading lights in the politics of the northern part of Nigeria.

“No one in Nigeria can deny Tambuwal’s pedigree in politics. He’s eminently qualified to be President of Nigeria. He also has all the requisite qualifications and structures to run a successful presidential campaign.

“Instructively, he’s young. He has been a lawmaker and became the Speaker of the House of Representatives. He is a current state governor. His presidential ambition is well known.

“Yet, he seems to have put the group’s interests and loyalty above personal desires.

“Tinubu is also in this class of selfless and loyal political leaders. You will recall that Tinubu almost singlehandedly birthed the defunct Action Congress (AC) from the rubbles of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

“Political reality on the ground at that time, however, required that Tinubu put aside his presidential ambition and gave the AC ticket to Atiku.

“Again, when the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) was formed, despite his ambitions, Tinubu gave the party’s presidential ticket to Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

“Even the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari was not unconnected to Tinubu’s legendary politics without bitterness and selflessness. Obviously, there wouldn’t be APC today without Tinubu.

“It goes without saying that the alliance that birthed APC was the first of its kind between the north and the South, particularly the Southwest,” Adeshina said.

Adeshina noted that Nigerians in the diaspora are hoping that the lessons of Tambuwal’s gesture and Tinubu’s sacrifices would not be lost on the APC delegates as they pick the party’s presidential candidate.

He said with the emergence of Atiku, the APC had been left with no other choice than to support a candidate in the party that can match the former Vice President’s “structure for structure”.

Adeshina said the leader of the APC UK Chapter, Mr Ade Omole, and a few other executive officers were already on the ground in Abuja to ensure a successful APC presidential primary.

“We look forward to a credible outcome. We look forward to the emergence of a candidate that will not only make the party stronger, but will take Nigeria to the next level in unity and peace,” he said.