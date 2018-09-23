news

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has promised to be transparent, accountable and equitable if allowed to rule the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tambuwal made the promise in Benin on Saturday when he met with the PDP delegates and leaders to the Oct. 5 and 6 presidential primaries.

“I promise to be transparent, accountable and equitable if allowed to rule the country,” Tambuwal said.

He also promised to unite the country and always listen to the yearnings of the citizens, as well as accommodate the exigencies of the country.

“I will build the needed bridge for the stabilisation of the country as well as respect the interest of women, youths and the elderly,” he said.

He said at the current stage of the nation’s democracy, there was need for all concerned to work to re-unite the country, as well as identify a unifier and pan-Nigerian with understanding of the complexities of the polity to rule the country.

He stressed the need for the country to have a leader who could be trusted and have respect for institutions.

He added that a leader must be the chief marketer of his country and not go out to condemn an arm of government.

Tambuwal, who was former Speaker of the House of Representatives, said that the country would be safer with the party in 2019, and appealed to delegates to support him at the primaries, so as to reposition the country in 2019.

Responding, Chief Dan Orbih, State party Chairman, said: “the aspirant was a symbol of the rising generation of Nigerians who desire to break the unending re-circle of old politicians.”

He said the aspirant had what it would take to move the nation to greater height.