Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Delta PDP guber ticket

What is going on in Delta: Two chieftains of the party, David Edevbie and Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orohwedor, currently the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, are locked in fierce legal battle that will be resolved by the Apex Court.

What is happening today: A notice for judgment delivery seen by a news correspondent showed that Justice Amina Adamu Augie-led panel of Justices of the Court would make the final decision public this morning.

According to reports, Apex Court has been taken over by a retinue of security operatives to maintain peace at the end of the judgment.

Big names are present: Apart from security men, who and who in the politics of Delta State have also stormed the court, giving the court’s internal security men herculean task of crowd control.

Also, several Senior Advocates of Nigeria who stood for parties in the legal battle have also arrived in court waiting for where the pendulum would swing to.

What you should know: By the appeal, Edevbie is asking the Supreme Court to re-affirm his candidacy.

Edevbie, in a 23-ground of appeal, faulted the entire unanimous decision of the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Peter Ige and asked the apex court to hold that he is the rightful candidate of the PDP in the Delta State governorship election slated for February next year.