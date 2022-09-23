RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Supreme Court strikes out suit seeking PDP to zone presidency to South East

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Supreme Court, on Friday, struck out a suit seeking to compel the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its nomination of presidential candidate to the South East Geo-political Zone of the country.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)
The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

The court, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, struck out the suit on the ground that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

Cosmos Ndukwe, a presidential aspirant of PDP and former Deputy Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, filed the suit against his party.

He had prayed for an order to compel the PDP to uphold its zoning and rotatory policy.

Ndukwe, specifically, sought for order of the court to compel the PDP to zone the nomination of its presidential candidate to the South East Geo-political Zone.

However, Justice Jauro held that the suit was not justiciable on the ground that the nomination of candidates for election is an internal affairs of political parties.

Supreme Court strikes out suit seeking PDP to zone presidency to South East

