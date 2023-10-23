ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku's appeal against Tinubu's victory

Ima Elijah

The court considered the arguments put forth by the counsels of both parties.

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar [Channels TV]
Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

This ruling had previously confirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the highly contested presidential election.

The announcement was made on Monday, October 23, 2023, by a distinguished seven-member panel of the court, presided over by Justice Inyang Okoro. The decision followed the final submissions made by the legal representatives of all parties after they had adopted their briefs of argument.

Additionally, the apex court addressed the appeal filed by the Labour Party (LP), choosing to dismiss it. Conversely, the appeal by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) met a similar fate, as it was promptly dismissed by the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the proceedings, the court considered the arguments put forth by the counsels of both parties, including the motion filed by Atiku Abubakar seeking to provide fresh evidence concerning alleged forged documents.

Chris Uche, the counsel representing Atiku Abubakar, urged the court to grant the motion, asserting the need to allow their appeal, grant their prayers, and ultimately disqualify President Tinubu from the race.

Contrarily, counsels to the respondents, including Abubakar Mahmoud for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wole Olanipekun for President Tinubu, and Akin Olujinmi for the All Progressives Congress (APC), vehemently argued against the motion and appeal, asserting their lack of merit.

Upon reconvening, the court turned its attention to the appeal lodged by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). Counsel for the APM, Machukwu Umeh, opted to withdraw the appeal, citing the absence of specific prayers for determination. The respondents did not object to this withdrawal, leading to the swift dismissal of the appeal by the apex court.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG announces date for commencing access to students loan

FG announces date for commencing access to students loan

CBN spending on FG's foreign debt hits $2.56 billion in 9 months

CBN spending on FG's foreign debt hits $2.56 billion in 9 months

Applicants abandon 3,000 international passports in Kwara - NIS Comptroller

Applicants abandon 3,000 international passports in Kwara - NIS Comptroller

Committee resolves 16 domestic violence cases in Bauchi LGAs

Committee resolves 16 domestic violence cases in Bauchi LGAs

Nigerian Army has acquired electronic warfare capabilities - Gen Lagbaja

Nigerian Army has acquired electronic warfare capabilities - Gen Lagbaja

Shettima to deliver keynote speech at World Food Prize Foundation in USA

Shettima to deliver keynote speech at World Food Prize Foundation in USA

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku's appeal against Tinubu's victory

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku's appeal against Tinubu's victory

Tonto Dikeh joins APC, defects from ADC

Tonto Dikeh joins APC, defects from ADC

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Pulse Sports

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Usman Ododo (BusinessDay)

Usman Ododo claims Nigeria’s richest governorship candidate

Nyesom Wike [Punch]

Wike slams PDP's BoT over national secretary appointment, questions authority

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

G-5 governors storm Aso Rock [Twitter:@Tosquo]

Wike leads G-5 PDP governors into closed door meeting with President Tinubu