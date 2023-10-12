ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court hears Tinubu’s plea for dismissal of Atiku’s appeal

Ima Elijah

He staunchly insisted that the Tribunal’s decision to validate his election was accurate.

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar [Channels TV]
President Tinubu, asserting that the appeal was derogatory in nature, ardently prayed for its outright dismissal, reinforcing the authenticity of his victory.

President Tinubu adamantly contended that Atiku and the PDP failed to substantiate their claims and submissions at the Tribunal. He staunchly insisted that the Tribunal’s decision to validate his election was accurate.

He earnestly implored the apex court to uphold the lower court's ruling and summarily reject the appeal in its entirety, citing its lack of merit and genuine intention.

Atiku Abubakar and the PDP had originally filed a petition contesting the outcome of the presidential election held on February 25, 2023. Among their numerous grievances, the petitioners alleged that the election was marred by irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

They also contended that President Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, were unqualified to contest and did not secure victory through the majority of lawful votes cast.

However, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, in its verdict on September 6, ruled against Atiku, asserting that he failed to substantiate the allegations in his petition. Undeterred, Atiku promptly filed an appeal before the Supreme Court on September 18, 2023.

In the 35-point notice of appeal, the appellants vehemently criticised the Tribunal's findings, labeling them as riddled with "grave errors and gross misrepresentation" leading to a miscarriage of justice.

