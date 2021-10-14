RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Supreme Court certifies Soludo as APGA governorship candidate

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The Supreme Court ruled that the Court of Appeal was right when it threw away a Jigawa State High Court judgment that had recognised a parallel primary election.

Prof Chukwuma Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria . (TheCable)
Prof Chukwuma Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria . (TheCable)

The Supreme Court has affirmed Chukwuma Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 Anambra governorship contest.

Recommended articles

Soludo's candidature for the election has been the subject of litigation.

He had been dragged to court by Chukwuma Umeoji, the other acclaimed winner of APGA's factional primary election.

However, in August, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) listed Soludo as the authentic APGA candidate.

"The Commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election," INEC said in a statement, while explaining Soludo's inclusion.

A five-member panel of Supreme Court justices led by Mary Peter-Odili has now agreed with the Court of Appeal.

The apex court also affirmed Victor Oye as the national chairman of the party.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

Trending

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), with former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu (right) in London [LASG]

The mansion Tinubu receives guests in London was bought with corruption money, report says

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London (Presidency)

Dokpesi believes nobody from southeast can win presidential election for PDP in 2023

Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Newswire)

Peter Obi responds to Pandora Papers money laundering scandal

Mr. Peter Obi, Ex-Governor of Anambra State, Addressing the audience at the Platform, 2017