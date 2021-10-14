The Supreme Court has affirmed Chukwuma Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 Anambra governorship contest.
Supreme Court certifies Soludo as APGA governorship candidate
The Supreme Court ruled that the Court of Appeal was right when it threw away a Jigawa State High Court judgment that had recognised a parallel primary election.
Soludo's candidature for the election has been the subject of litigation.
He had been dragged to court by Chukwuma Umeoji, the other acclaimed winner of APGA's factional primary election.
However, in August, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) listed Soludo as the authentic APGA candidate.
"The Commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election," INEC said in a statement, while explaining Soludo's inclusion.
A five-member panel of Supreme Court justices led by Mary Peter-Odili has now agreed with the Court of Appeal.
The apex court also affirmed Victor Oye as the national chairman of the party.
