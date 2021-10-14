Supreme Court certifies Soludo as APGA governorship candidate

Soludo's candidature for the election has been the subject of litigation.

He had been dragged to court by Chukwuma Umeoji, the other acclaimed winner of APGA's factional primary election.

However, in August, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) listed Soludo as the authentic APGA candidate.

"The Commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election," INEC said in a statement, while explaining Soludo's inclusion.

A five-member panel of Supreme Court justices led by Mary Peter-Odili has now agreed with the Court of Appeal.