Supreme Court begins hearing appeals filed by Atiku, Obi, APM

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports Ribadu, Gbajabiamila and APC Chairman, Ganduje will be present in court to witness the proceedings.

Atiku, Obi, Tinubu [Legit.ng]

Atiku is before the court challenging the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The apex court will also hear the petitions filed by the Labour Party and it’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi as well as that of the Allied Peoples Movement, (APM) all challenging the judgment of the PEPC. The panel of Justices hearing the appeals is headed by Justice Inyang Okorowo.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the National Security Adviser, (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila and the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje are among dignitaries present in court to witness the proceedings.

News Agency Of Nigeria
