Supreme Court begins hearing appeals filed by Atiku, Obi, APM

Atiku is before the court challenging the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The apex court will also hear the petitions filed by the Labour Party and it’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi as well as that of the Allied Peoples Movement, (APM) all challenging the judgment of the PEPC. The panel of Justices hearing the appeals is headed by Justice Inyang Okorowo.