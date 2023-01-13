Supreme Court affirms Deputy Governor as APC candidate for Jigawa

In the judgment Delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa on behalf of the Court, the appeal filed by Farouk Aliyu, a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives was dismissed in its entirety.

The apex court agreed with the lawyers of the respondents, Lateef Fagbemi and Yakubu Ruba both Senior Advocates that the case was frivolous, baseless, and lacked merit and substance.

Namadi through his counsel, Fagbemi had won the legal battle at the Federal High Court in Dutse as well as at the Court of Appeal in Kano.