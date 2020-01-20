In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Musa Dantijo, the court dismissed the petition by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abubakar Muhammed, for lacking in merit on Monday, January 20, 2020.

The APC and its governorship candidate in the March 2019 election in Bauchi State are by their appeal challenging the victory of Governor Bala Muhammed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the poll.

The Supreme Court has, however, held that he failed to demonstrate the perverseness of the concurrent judgments of the two lower courts to warrant the court to grant his prayers.