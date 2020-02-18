The Supreme Court has fixed March 2, 2020 for hearing on the application seeking a review of its judgment on the Imo governorship election.

On January 14, 2020, the apex court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as Governor of Imo State and pronounced Hope Uzodinma of the APC, winner of the March 2019 governorship election in the southeast state.

Ihedioha, his supporters and loyalists kicked against the ruling and formally asked the Supreme Court to review its judgment, citing legal flaws.

There have been protests in Abuja and Imo over the judgment.

Ihedioha's counsel requested adjournment

But the case has now been adjourned to March 2, following a request by Kanu Agabi, Ihedioha’s counsel.

After all the parties in the matter announced their appearances, Agabi asked the court to grant him a brief adjournment of not more than seven days to enable him file and receive all processes needed to prove his case.

Counsel to Uzodinma and APC, Damian Dodo (SAN) did not oppose the application.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad led seven other members in hearing the application of Ihedioha.

Other members of the panel are: Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, Kayode Ariwoola, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Inyang Okoro, Amina Augie, and Uwani Abba-Aji.

The PDP in Imo recently asked its members to fast and pray for the Supreme Court to reverse its January 14 ruling.