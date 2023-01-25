ADVERTISEMENT
Supporting Buhari was a mistake, I won't repeat it with Tinubu - Naja’atu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Naja’atu has continued to criticise Tinubu since her exit from the APC campaign council less than one week ago.

Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad.
Recall that Muhammad announced her resignation as the Director of the Civil Society directorate in the Tinubu campaign council and exit from the APC altogether on Saturday, even though the party has since said the 67-year-old was sacked after being exposed as a mole working for the opposition.

The erstwhile national commissioner at the Police Service Commission (PSC), who has now pitched her tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said she followed Buhari blindfolded without any agenda.

Naja'atu said this in an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, where she also disclosed that she had betrayed the trust on the president.

She said: I followed Buhari and millions of people followed Buhari because they thought he will change Nigeria for the better but we never gave him an agenda, we never gave him demands, we never had an agreement with him about what we want. So this time around we have to learn from experience.

“Buhari discarded all of his followers, he discarded each and every one of us. None of us was taken to the Villa. And all the promises he made concerning corruption, security, agriculture and giving Nigerians an enabling environment, he didn’t fulfil it.

“He is serving on the most corrupt government Nigeria has ever had, he pardoned some of the biggest thieves in Nigeria. You hear of billions stolen by a particular individual and the story goes under the carpet.

“Right now we are hearing of trillions, so what is he saying, he gives directives and counter directives are given, he has failed us, he has failed on his promises. Having said that, if I can make a mistake on Buhari I can not make another mistake on Asiwaju.

Naja’atu had earlier claimed that the APC Presidential candidate had confided in her that he had no blueprint for the north but will come up with one when he wins.

