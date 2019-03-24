The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the States Chief Collation/ Returning Officer, Prof. Fatima Muktar, made the pronouncement after she received results of polling units from 21 local government areas.

The LGAs were affected by the cancellation of votes which prompted the re-run elections as the number of votes cancelled was higher than the existing margins between Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of PDP and his closest rival, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu APC.

NAN reports the the collation was put on hold at 4 a.m.

Based on the received results of re-run election, Tambuwal is leading with 2058 votes ahead of Ahmad and the only LGA remaining is Kebbe having 35 polling units which is the highest area among the 135 polling units split across the LGAs.