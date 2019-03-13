The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has alleged that President Buhari has held a meeting with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

According to him, The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris were also present.

According to Daily Post, Frank said Buhari called for the meeting which took place at about 1:30 am on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Glass House of the Presidential Villa to strategise on how the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the elections in states that were declared inconclusive by INEC.

INEC declared the governorship elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau, and Sokoto states as inconclusive.

Frank said “Our Eagle eye in the presidential Villa has exposed another secret meeting against Nigeria by the people we trusted with power. The latest meeting is meant to finalise strategies on how to rig the six states declared inconclusive for the ruling APC. These are states already won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by later declared inconclusive.

“I challenge the INEC chairman to deny and swear with the Holy Qur’an that he has not been meeting with the President. History will always remember the 2019 general elections and the role played by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, will never be forgotten in a hurry.”

He also called on the international community to monitor the elections in the country.

The former APC spokesman called on leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be alert, adding that “The game plan is to adopt Osun template for the rerun elections. PDP leaders must speak out loudly against militarisation of these elections, the evil plot of the latest meeting should not be allowed to materialise because the APC government will do everything possible to rig these rerun elections.

“I also called on the Sultan of Sokoto, the Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar-ed Peace Committee – who have been keeping quiet in the face of injustice -and other leaders of thoughts to call the Buhari-led APC’s government to order.”

INEC has fixed Saturday, March 23, 2019 to hold supplementary elections in the six states.