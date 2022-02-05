RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sule Lamido believes zoning takes Nigeria backward

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Lamido had earlier argued that zoning should not exist again because it was designed to be a one-time thing.

Sule Lamido - Former Jigawa state Governor
Sule Lamido - Former Jigawa state Governor

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has again faulted the idea of zoning presidency between the northern and the southern regions of the country.

Recommended articles

According to him, this political arrangement takes the country backward.

Lamido said this during an interview with the BBC.

He argued that instead of rotating the presidency, political leaders should work towards the unity and progress of Nigeria.

The former governor added that any country aiming for development would not play regional or tribal politics.

He said, “When it comes to the issue of zoning, count me out. At this moment we should be thinking in advance way that is to apply modern politics as practice in the world. Nigeria as a country should begin to work towards the unity, peace, progress and economic development of the country and its citizens.

“For me that is the leader I want to support. Anybody that is ready and committed to making Nigeria great should be encouraged and supported wherever he comes from. I don’t mind his tribe, his religion or region, that is the person we should all support. Look at our country today, where has the zoning taken us to?”

Lamido had earlier in the week condemned zoning, saying it should not exist anymore because it was designed to be a one-time thing.

The former governor’s criticism of zoning came amid the clamour for the next Nigerian president to emerge from the southern part of the country.

Lamido also criticised regional or tribal consensus saying he doesn’t believe in it.

The ex-governor said what Nigeria needs is a national consensus.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sule Lamido believes zoning takes Nigeria backward

Sule Lamido believes zoning takes Nigeria backward

World Bank blames FG for rising inflation as 8m more Nigerians fall below poverty line

World Bank blames FG for rising inflation as 8m more Nigerians fall below poverty line

Alleged Fraud: EFCC releases VON DG on bail

Alleged Fraud: EFCC releases VON DG on bail

Fayose denies supporting Tinubu, says he’ll defeat him if he gets PDP ticket

Fayose denies supporting Tinubu, says he’ll defeat him if he gets PDP ticket

Orji Kalu says Tinubu is not a threat to his 2023 presidential bid

Orji Kalu says Tinubu is not a threat to his 2023 presidential bid

Orji Kalu says he hasn’t discussed his presidential ambition with Buhari

Orji Kalu says he hasn’t discussed his presidential ambition with Buhari

Osinbajo, Gowon, Jonathan, others attend Shonekan’s funeral in Lagos

Osinbajo, Gowon, Jonathan, others attend Shonekan’s funeral in Lagos

Power generation drops as fire guts Egbin power plant

Power generation drops as fire guts Egbin power plant

2023: Sanwo-Olu doesn’t need your worthless ticket, APC slams PDP

2023: Sanwo-Olu doesn’t need your worthless ticket, APC slams PDP

Trending

Gov Emmanuel says he waited for God before choosing Pastor Eno as his successor

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Wike refuses to confirm his presidential ambition, says he has election strategy

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

Sule Lamido - Former Jigawa state Governor

Atiku meets Babangida, says he’ll declare his presidential bid at appropriate time

General Ibrahim Babangida and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Thisday)