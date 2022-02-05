Sule Lamido believes zoning takes Nigeria backward

According to him, this political arrangement takes the country backward.

Lamido said this during an interview with the BBC.

He argued that instead of rotating the presidency, political leaders should work towards the unity and progress of Nigeria.

The former governor added that any country aiming for development would not play regional or tribal politics.

He said, “When it comes to the issue of zoning, count me out. At this moment we should be thinking in advance way that is to apply modern politics as practice in the world. Nigeria as a country should begin to work towards the unity, peace, progress and economic development of the country and its citizens.

“For me that is the leader I want to support. Anybody that is ready and committed to making Nigeria great should be encouraged and supported wherever he comes from. I don’t mind his tribe, his religion or region, that is the person we should all support. Look at our country today, where has the zoning taken us to?”

Lamido had earlier in the week condemned zoning, saying it should not exist anymore because it was designed to be a one-time thing.

The former governor’s criticism of zoning came amid the clamour for the next Nigerian president to emerge from the southern part of the country.

Lamido also criticised regional or tribal consensus saying he doesn’t believe in it.