The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to political parties to stop holding their various political activities within or close to school premises and campuses nationwide.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, made the appeal in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

Okereafor said that the move to stop political activities, especially party primaries being held in schools was due to the high rate of violence and destruction that follow such activities in school premises.

He alleged that a student had already lost his life due to stray bullet that came through accidental discharge from a suspected policeman in one of the schools used for party primaries, as well as some students already injured.

“The attention of the leadership of the apex students governing body, NANS, has been drawn to an ugly incident that has claimed the life of one of us.

“NANS in the strongest terms as the voice of Nigerian students is speaking in one voice, condemning the killing of one of our own, Henry Nweke, a student of Federal College of Education Technical (FECOTECH), Asaba in Delta State.

“He was killed by the stray bullet of a police officer during a party primary on Oct. 3. Another student was wounded in same manner.

“It is also sad to know that party primaries are now being conducted in institutes of learning and school environment.

“A place filled with people that desire not to be described as lazy youths. so why must they be brought before the rough edges of society? What happened to event centres and hotels, and even political party secretariats?’’ he queried.

According to him, in all this, we call for calm from the ever great and peaceful Nigerian students.

“We sympathize with the family of the diseased and hoping that Justice will prevail.

“NANS presidency mourns with NANS/JCC Delta State.

“In lieu of this, NANS call on all political parties to find a suitable place for their political meetings as schools are strictly for students learning and we cannot watch politicians kill us all,’’ he added.