Stop making derogatory remarks about people - Obi cautions supporters
Obi also condemned a Labour Party candidate for making a snide remark about Governor Ortom in Benue State.
Recommended articles
Obi issued this warning in a series of tweets posted on his page on Friday, November 11, 2022.
This comes on the heels of an incident that happened during the Labour Party's presidential campaign rally in Benue State where a candidate of the party referred to Governor Samuel Ortom as a "deceit."
The former Anambra State Governor frowned at the development and urged party faithfuls and his supporters to be more concerned about how to pull the country out of the perilous economic situation it found itself.
Obi's tweet read: "I called on the Labour Party Faithfuls, especially candidates at all levels, including my supporters, to desist from name calling or derogating anyone, groups of persons or religions.
"Nigeria has very huge problems and is currently at risk of implosion from economic hardship and insecurity. The focus, therefore, should be on how to deal with deleterious consequences of a tanking economy, pervasive insecurity, and the many challenges that the nation is contending with, rather than degenerating into name calling. Specifically, during our recent campaign in Benue, a candidate referred to the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, as a "deceit." That is totally unacceptable to us.
"The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, remain a very patriotic Nigerian, who has always spoken for the best interest of his people and Nigeria in general. We all have our shortcomings, I have mine, and so do others. But, we should not refer to people in such derogatory manner We must continue to focus on running an issue-based campaign, and unite with everyone to build a new and better Nigeria. I wish all our candidates, including myself, well in the forthcoming elections. -PO."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng