The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Edo, Mr Chris Nehikhare, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

His appeal comes amid worsening political tension in the state, arising from the governorship election in the state, slated for August next year.

Nehikhare appealed to law enforcement agencies, especially the police to be at alert in view of the tension building up, following planned decamping of a PDP chieftain to the APC.

“The PDP condemns the grandstanding of various factions of the APC on the APC factional rally scheduled for Dec. 13.

“Edo State, which hitherto, was a peaceful and tolerant state is being steadily turned to `Kabul,’ the war-torn capital of Afghanistan.

“In the past few days, Edo State residents have been inundated with threats and counter-threats from at least three factions that exist in a party that is known for its intolerance and propensity for violence, maiming and arson.

“We hereby call on the police and other security agencies to be at alert because the build up by disgruntled factions in Edo State APC can only deliver sorrow, tears and blood.

“We advise that a proper and effective security arrangement is put in place to checkmate any act of violence.”

The spokesman said, however, that the PDP in Edo State was sympathising with the populace, who had been made to feel insecure and bear the brunt of the power play within the APC.

“However, there is light at the end of the tunnel as people in Edo State will have a chance to vote and chase these people out of town in a few months.

“We advise Edo State residents to stay calm and remain focused,” Nehikhare said.